Portugal: 4.3m pay-TV subs

The number of pay-TV subscribers in Portugal reached 4.3 million at the end of September 2021, representing a 3.2 per cent growth year-on-year.

According to the National Communications Authority (Anacom), this is the lowest growth reported since the end of 2017.

In Q3 2021, 94.9 per cent of households in Portugal had pay-TV (+4.5 per cent).

The growth was fueled by FTTH technology, which grew by 14 per cent and accounted for 2.4 million subscribers or 55.7 per cent of the total. Cable TV (29.7 per cent), satellite TV (9.6 per cent) and ADSL (5 per cent) accounted for the remaining accesses.

Altice Portugal (Meo) continues to lead with a 40.6 per cent pay-TV market share, followed by NOS (38 per cent), Vodafone (18 per cent) and Nowo (3.3 per cent).

Vodafone and Meo added the most new customers in the period, up by 1.0 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

However, NOS is the leader in the residential segment with a 39.1 per cent share, ahead of Meo (39.0 per cent), Vodafone (18.3 per cent) and Nowo (3.6 per cent).