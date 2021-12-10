Netflix launches Tudum companion site

Earlier this year, Netflix hosted Tudum – its first-ever global fan event. Now the streaming service has announced the launch of Tudum as an official companion site; a place where fans can dive deeper into their favourite Netflix content.

Netflix says the new site will offer inside scoops and launch dates for future content; background information on the creation of Netflix titles, and the actors that populate them; information on where to acquire Netflux merchandise and soundtracks, and much more.



Bozoma Saint John, Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, explained: “In the ’90s, pop culture meant watching John Elway and the Denver Broncos, wearing acid wash jeans and listening to Paula Abdul and Tupac. Now, Netflix is a part of the cultural zeitgeist, and what makes my job so exciting is that through the work we do, I get to constantly connect with fans all over the world through their favorite shows and movies. So I’m excited to introduce Tudum for fans to dive deeper into the stories they love, fuel their obsessions and start new conversations.”

Tudum can be accessed by anyone, but those with a Netflix account can use it to login for a more curated experience.