Sky opens its largest store in Manchester

Sky has unveiled its largest retail shop at Manchester Arndale. It is Sky’s twelfth new shop launch in just over a year and the space comprises of 3,370sft in total.

Since opening its first shop in the UK at Liverpool One 12 months ago, Sky has now expanded its retail footprint across the country, launching shops in some of the UK’s busiest retail destinations such as Westfield London, Trinity Leeds, Metrocentre Gateshead, Buchanan Street, Glasgow and Sheffield Meadowhall.

Shoppers can testing out Sky Glass first-hand in shops across the UK, speak with Sky’s expert advisors and try the company’s latest innovations.

The shops also have a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’, complete with seating areas, that will allow existing customers to speak to advisors about their current products.



Matthew Price, Retail Director, Sky UK, commented: “It’s been a successful year for our retail expansion and I’m immensely proud that we’ve been able to open twelve new shops across the UK during some of the most difficult trading conditions many of us have ever seen. Our shops will give people a chance to experience Sky Glass first-hand and allow us to showcase the future of home entertainment and connectivity with Sky. As the largest inner city shopping centre in the country, Manchester Arndale really stood out to us as a key retail hub and we’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our biggest shop yet and sharing the full experience with them.”