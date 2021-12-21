Spain: 83% have pay-TV

Some 32.2 million of Spaniards have a pay-TV service, representing 82.8 per cent of the country’s population, with 59.8 per cent of them subscribing to at least two different platforms.

The latest figures from consultancy Barlovento Comunicacion reveals that each Spaniard has access to an average of 2.7 platforms.

Netflix is the leading service with an average share of 33.8 per cent, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 18.4 per cent, Movistar with 13.1 per cent and HBO with 8.7 per cent.

On average Spaniards spend €39 a month on OTT services.