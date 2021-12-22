Fox News: Mandatory jabs for staff

Fox News, where several anchors have encouraged vaccine scepticism, has told staff that those working in New York City will have to show proof they’d had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine by December 27th, removing the option to get tested weekly instead.

The new policy fits in with New York’s vaccine rule. The mandate, which requires on-site workers at all businesses to be vaccinated, is the country’s most sweeping local vaccine mandate and affects some 184,000 businesses.

“Our policy reflects the guidelines of the mandate,” a spokesman for Fox Corporation said.

More than 90 per cent of Fox’s employees are currently vaccinated, the company added.