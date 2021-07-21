News 12 New York launches on Pluto TV

News 12 New York, the daily regional news digital network bringing the latest from the tri-state region, is now streaming on Pluto TV. News 12 New York is available for free across all devices and platforms that carry Pluto TV.

News 12 New York features the latest in local news, top stories, events, community updates and more from across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The network will now join Pluto TV’s line-up of news channels, which already includes Altice News’ live streaming news network Cheddar News among many others.

“We are excited to continue Altice News’ partnership with Pluto TV in today’s launch of News 12 New York,” said Kristin Malaspina, SVP, Marketing & Partnerships, Altice News. “Now, more viewers than ever will be able to tune in to News 12’s award-winning content from across the country through Pluto TV’s extensive user base.”

“We are proud to continue to expand our local news offerings on Pluto TV with the addition of News 12 New York,” added Amy Kuessner, Senior Vice President, Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Hyperlocal news is an important part of every community, and this partnership will provide Pluto TV’s tri-state viewers easy access to the most up-to-date information in their region for absolutely free.”