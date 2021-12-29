This Is Us coming to Disney+, Prime Video

The sixth and final season of critically acclaimed family drama, This Is Us, will premiere on both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in the UK & Ireland from January 6th 2022, with new episodes streaming after the US broadcast.

The first five seasons will also be available on the same day of the season 6 launch on both streaming platforms.



This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfilment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers executive produce the series which is produced by 20th Television.