This Is Us coming to Disney+, Prime Video

By Nik Roseveare
December 29, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

The sixth and final season of critically acclaimed family drama, This Is Us, will premiere on both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in the UK & Ireland from January 6th 2022, with new episodes streaming after the US broadcast.

The first five seasons will also be available on the same day of the season 6 launch on both streaming platforms.


This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfilment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers executive produce the series which is produced by 20th Television.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Coming 2 America coming to Prime Video
  2. The Night House coming to Disney+
  3. Transparent coming to Amazon Prime
  4. I Want You Back debuts on Prime Video on Feb 11
  5. Prime Video announces new dating show & musical drama

You must be logged in to post a comment Login