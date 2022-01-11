Explorer HD channel expands over Europe

Rome-based documentary and movie channel Explorer HD is expanding with availability on satellite over the rest of Europe and now online.

Backed by the former president of Eutelsat, Giuliano Berretta via Oberon Media, the channel is investing heavily in original content for its service which Berretta says “is very green and environmentally committed”.

The expansion is in the form of free-to-air viewing over Europe from Eutelsat’s HotBird satellite. It is already available as part of the Sky Italia free-to-air bouquet on Channel 176. Transmissions are in English with Italian subtitles.

Berretta says the channel is “fully dedicated to the green and environmental concerns, as well as the discovery and exploration of Italy as well as of other international locations.” Recent projects have included dedicated programming featuring the Isle of Capri (a steady favourite with viewers) and the island of Ischia. These projects are being added to by Oberon’s in-house crew of production experts.

Other joint venture programming productions are being undertaken with producers in Brazil, China and Japan. Recent additional programming has come from the European Space Agency.

While transmissions are currently in conventional HD format, Berretta’s team are increasingly filming in 4K.

Since 2013, and under the leadership of CEO Cristina Marques and chairman Berretta, Oberon Media has produced and co-produced films such as Nati due volte and Tra le onde, documentaries, formats, film screenings, festivals in Italy and abroad, and operas. Additionally, Oberon Media International is specialised in the production of original contents by also involving professionals from different sectors: cinema, communication, journalism, radio, television, music, events and social media.