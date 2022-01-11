Sky Italia launching Sky Cinema 4K

Sky Cinema 4K, the first channel in Italy entirely dedicated to movies in 4K HDR, will launch on January 28th.

Sky Cinema 4K will be available on channel 313, adding to the 11 Sky Cinema branded channels, and will be available at no additional cost to all Sky Cinema customers with Sky Q via satellite and with the HD or Ultra HD option.



The channel will offer over 120 films at launch, including Fast & Furious 9, Return to Coccia di morte, The Father, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Croods 2: A New Age, Despicable Me 2, Men in Black, Ghostbusters and many more. There will also be a number of Sky Original titles.

All the films broadcast on Sky Cinema 4K will also be available on demand on Sky Q via satellite connected to the internet.