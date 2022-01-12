Sarhan named SkyShowtime CEO

Comcast and ViacomCBS have appointed Monty Sarhan as CEO of SkyShowtime – their SVoD joint venture scheduled to launch in more than 20 European territories later this year.

Sarhan most recently served as senior VP of content acquisition at Comcast Cable, and is set to take up his new London-based role later this month, pending regulatory approval for SkyShowtime.



First unveiled in summer 2021, SkyShowtime will house content from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock.

The service is targeted at 90 million homes when it launches later this year in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.