Charalambous joins 4Creative

Channel 4 has announced that Lambros Charalambous has joined its creative in-house agency, 4Creative, as its new Deputy Executive Creative Director.

Reporting to 4Creative’s Executive Creative Director Lynsey Atkin, Charalambous takes over from Eoin McLaughlin who is setting off on an adventure in the Indian Ocean.

Atkin said: “I am thrilled to welcome Lambros into 4Creative at such an interesting and exciting time in TV. Good words, good taste and an actual, genuine, not-just-for-show champion of young and diverse talent, Lambros is the perfect combination for a place like 4, at a time like this.”

Charalambous, who was previously Creative Director at the BBC and prior to that role was at BBH London for nine years, said: “I’m so happy to be joining 4Creative. I’ve heard so many great things about the whole team, and as a long-time admirer of 4Creative’s work, it is a genuine honour and privilege to be joining them. It has been mentioned that I’m not the first north London Cypriot called Charalambous with a history in letting flats to work at Channel 4, and so in that sense, I’m happy to be home.”

Charalambous will work with the department’s senior team feeding into the creative vision across the Channel 4 brand and its portfolio of channels.