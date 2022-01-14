Bids open for TF1/M6 DTT nets

The upcoming TF1-M6 merger entails the disposal of a number of FTA DTT networks.

According to reports, the sale of kids’ service Gulli and 6ter and of entertainment channels TFX and TF1 Séries Films have been attracting bids of between €30 million and €150 million.

TF1 Séries Films would be auctioned at €30 million, TFX would cost around €50 million to €80 million while profitable channel Gulli is estimated between €110 million and €150 million.

M6 paid €210 million to acquire Lagardère’s TV business in 2019 and is understood to expect a €170 million to €180 million sale.

Alain Weill, the owner of news magazine L’Express, Altice, Mediaset, Mediawan, Unique Heritage Media (Le Journal de Mickey), Reworld Media, Xilam and Vivendi are reported to be among the potential buyers.

The bidding period closes in early February, with the results known by early April at the latest.

Should TF1 and M6 reject the sums offered, both groups would be able to keep their brands for a digital or pay-TV transition, or even cancel their frequencies. French media regulator Arcom would then be able to relaunch the frequency via a new call for bids.