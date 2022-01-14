WildEarth TV on Samsung TV Plus in 4

WildEarth TV, the live and interactive wildlife TV channel, has announced its launch on Samsung TV Plus in Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Sweden.

The WildEarth TV channel is a 24/7 mix of interactive wildlife content, featuring 8 hours of live programming a day including twice-daily live safaris direct from locations including South Africa’s Djuma Game Reserve. Other live experiences include live broadcasts studying the African Penguin colonies on the Cape Coast and the wildebeest migrations in Kenya’s Maasai Mara. These live broadcasts are complemented by relaxing ‘slow TV style’ nature videos.

“WildEarth is all about enabling viewers to enjoy experiences in nature from their home. This authentic style of content allows people to understand our wild places and in turn help to conserve our beautiful home. This partnership with a leading FAST operator in Samsung TV Plus is a major step in achieving this as more people are finding connected TVs as their primary source of entertainment,” said Graham Wallington, CEO of WildEarth TV.