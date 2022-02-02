DAZN, BT Sport deal close?

DAZN, the OTT sports platform, is reportedly on the brink of agreeing a deal to acquire BT Sport and its Premier League rights in a deal worth around £580 million (€695.5m).

BT Sport’s initial £385 million deal with the Premier League ran from 2019 to 2022, before a three-year roll-over to 2025.

BT Sport holds the rights to 52 live Premier League games per season, as well as Champions League and Europa League football. It also hold to rights to other sports including UFC, MotoGP, Premiership Rugby and WWE.

Although Discovery has also been keeping an eye on BT Sport, DAZN are the heavy favourites to make the acquisition.

DAZN recently acquired Matchroom Boxing from Sky in a deal worth $1 billion to stage fights in the US for the next eight years. They are now looking to expand into the UK and Ireland with valuable football content.