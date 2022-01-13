DAZN closing in on BT Sport

DAZN, the sports streaming service, is close to agreeing a deal to acquire BT Sport in an estimated $800 million (€698m) transaction that will give it access to valuable Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches, as well as a host of other sports rights including WWE, UFC and Premiership Rugby.

A deal could be announced as soon as this month, according to Reuters.

Discovery is also believed to still be in discussions with BT, bit DAZN is viewed as the clear favourite.

BT Sport currently has around 5 million total viewing households according to Enders Analysis.