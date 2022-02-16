Spain: 5G has 3 days to solve DTT interference

The Spanish government has published the Draft Order to deal with possible 5G interferences in DTT, making operators responsible for any interference – including the costs for reparation.

Operators will have a three-day deadline to solve 90 per cent of all incidents affecting the 700 MHz band. Telcos will be able to extend the deadline to five days, the regular period for fault resolution, at peak times to be approved by the Telco General Secretary.

In addition, operators will have to make available a consumer helpline to inform citizens of possible technical problems by phone and email. Also, operators will have to carry out joint action with town councils to inform citizens and create a technical office with information about the deployments.