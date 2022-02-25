No Russian Pavilion at MWC

The GSMA has announced that it will no longer host a Russian Pavilion at the Mobile World Congress 2022 event.

In a statement, they said: “The GSMA strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The situation is fast-moving, and we understand that various governments are considering broader sanctions against Russia. In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of life, MWC seems immaterial under the circumstances. MWC is a unifying event with a vision to convene the mobile ecosystem to progress ways and means that connectivity can ensure people, industry, and society thrive.”

“The GSMA follows all government sanctions and policies resulting from this situation. There will be no Russian Pavilion at MWC22. Security for the event is constantly reviewed and adjusted as information emerges,” added the statement.

MWC 2022 starts on February 28th in Barcelona.