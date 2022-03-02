Prime Video launching £10m UK training scheme

Prime Video has announced Prime Video Pathway, a multifaceted training initiative designed to open up access to jobs in the TV and film industry across the UK.

Committing to spend £10 million (€11.9m) across three years, Prime Video has unveiled a flagship collaboration with one of the UK’s leading TV and film school, the National Film & Television School (NFTS), to open up access to careers in film and TV as part of a new academy programme. The academy will build to having places for 75 people per year who will be offered the chance to apply for a variety of craft and technical roles on Prime Video commissioned productions in the UK. Prime Video has also committed to fund and co-programme two courses designed to support the entry of new diverse voices into TV and film production, as it becomes a key partner of the School.

Opening soon for applications for prospective candidates from across the UK, the academy programme will offer up roles across physical production including production, art department, locations, camera, sound, and accounting. Upon completion of the programme, Prime Video, the NFTS, and production heads of department will work with the participants to plan and support their next steps into the industry, with the aim that trainees will be put forward to work on other productions. Integral to the academy is the School’s commitment to investing in training across the UK, with at least 50 per cent of participants coming from outside of London.

In addition, Prime Video has committed to supporting two training courses to be delivered by the NFTS.

“The UK is home to an extraordinary wealth of creative talent, and as our home-grown productions grow, we need to support a sustainable and diverse talent pool with world-class training, and a new creative generation for the industry,” said Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. “We are delighted to be committing £10 milion towards that goal today, and thank the NFTS and colleagues across the TV and film industry for their support in helping us fulfil our ambitious goals. To those considering a career in the creative industries: we want to hear from you.”

“The NFTS is synonymous with developing the world’s best creative talent through our world class training. We are thrilled to work with Prime Video on this landmark collaboration, which will increase representation behind the camera and scale up the skills required by the many original productions coming down the track,” added Jon Wardle, director of the National Film and Television School. “A new generation will be offered life-changing opportunities to join the UK’s production juggernaut and we look forward to a raft of new trainees and students from across the country joining us for the exciting ride ahead.”

“The UK’s thriving film and TV industries offer fascinating job opportunities and it’s great to see this new initiative launch to help more young people from a variety of backgrounds get a foot in the door,” said Minister for the Creative Industries, Julia Lopez. “I encourage all those with the passion and aptitude to unleash their creative talent and apply.”

“I am delighted to see Prime Video widening access to training and development in the UK’s exceptional TV and film industry through the power of apprenticeships,” said Minister for Skills, Alex Burghart. “Our new flexi-job apprenticeships are creating exciting new opportunities in a wide range of industries, including via ScreenSkills’ scheme in partnership with Prime Video, for people to secure a great career.”