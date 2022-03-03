Fremantle acquires 70% of Lux Vide

Fremantle, the creators, producers, and distributors of premium content, has acquired 70 per cent of Lux Vide, the Italian independent television production company.

Launched in 1992, Lux Vide has established itself as one of Italy’s leading producers, with over 1,300 hours of prime-time original scripted content viewed in 144 countries worldwide.

Over three decades, Lux Vide has grown to become a renowned production and development powerhouse, creating distinctive premium scripted content, and delivering consistent commercial success both domestically and internationally, with deals including Netflix, Prime Video and Sky. Lux Vide owns five studios, based outside Rome, with over 6,000 m2 of set space.

The acquisition of Lux Vide forms part of Fremantle’s wider international growth strategy to invest in premium production companies, content creators, and talent from around the world – developing and securing original formats and unmissable IP.

Under the deal, the Bernabei family will retain the remaining 30 per cent. Luca Bernabei will continue as CEO of Lux Vide, the company founded in 1992 by Ettore and Matilde Bernabei. The acquisition was spearheaded by Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle Group COO and CEO Continental. Scrosati will assume the role of Chairman of Lux Vide, while Matilde Bernabei will become Honorary Chairman and also serve on the Management Board.

Bernabei, Lux Vide CEO, said: “The Lux Vide collaboration with Fremantle confirms our long-term global strategy and international vision. We are excited to now be joining forces and partnering with Andrea Scrosati, who we have built a much valued and trusted relationship over many years, and the incredibly talented Fremantle team. The synergies between the two companies are clear to see and everyone within the Lux Vide team are looking forward to embracing this new partnership and the many opportunities it represents to us all. The Bernabei family will remain at the helm of the company proudly founded by my father Ettore, as shareholders, as managers, but above all as reference points for our creativity, editorial line, and our incredible production team. A team that has achieved consistent successes over three decades and is now committed and firmly focused on the future and building the exciting next chapter as part of an even larger family at Fremantle.”

Andrea Scrosati, Group COO, CEO Continental Europe, added: “Fremantle is a business based on unique talent, creative ideas, and a capacity to brilliantly deliver, working with the right partners across the world. We are proud and honoured that the incredible talent at Lux Vide have chosen to be part of our family. To share with us their professionalism, their ideas, and their vision. I have no doubt that together we will deliver many extraordinary shows to a global stage, continuing to make the Fremantle slate even stronger. This deal underlines Fremantle’s strategic plan to invest and grow in the scripted arena, a strategy that enabled the company to deliver 81 scripted shows across the world in 2021. A special thanks to Luca, Matilde and Roberto Bernabei, for choosing to share with us their passion and the company their father created 30 years ago”.