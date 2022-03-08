Space organisation bans all Russian activities

The IISL (the International Institute of Space Law) has “suspended” the participation of Russia and which includes Russian students participating in the IISL’s activities.

The IISL said it regrets having to make this decision because it affects civil society and students in particular and means that students must pay the price for geopolitical struggles far beyond their control.

“We are shocked by the suffering that Russia is inflicting on Ukrainian citizens, their homes, other living beings, and the environment. We feel compassion for our Ukrainian IISL Members and deplore that what they have been building up in space law capacity and resources might be destroyed,” said the IISL.

“At the same time,” states the IISL, “we must remain in solidarity with the sanctions that have been adopted as [they] are meaningful to our commitment to the rule of law.”

The IISL adds that it will continue to work for the maintenance of the rule of law in space whenever it is challenged and violated.

The Paris-based IISL has some 50 members plus the European Space Agency. The IISL is the global association for space law with individual and institutional members from almost 50 countries. The IISL’s key mission is the promotion of further development of space law and expansion of the rule of law in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.