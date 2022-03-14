MFE ups ProSiebenSat.1 stake

MFE-MediaForEurope has announced that, directly and indirectly, it has crossed the threshold of 25 per cent of secured voting rights of Germany broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE through purchases of shares on the market.

The company, headed by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, was already the biggest shareholder in the broadcaster with a 23.9 per cent share.

MFE-MediaForEurope announced on March 4th that it was seeking authorisation from the Bundeskartellamt (Federal Cartel Office) in Bonn to cross the 25 per cent threshold of its stake in ProSiebenSat.1’s share capital.