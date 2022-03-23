Research: TV shows featuring most product placement

Research carried out by Sortlist has revealed the TV shows which have featured the most instances of product placement, as well as the brands favouring this marketing technique the most and which sectors are the most seen.
Top 10 TV shows featuring the most product placement
|
Rank
|
TV Show
|
Product Placements
|
1
|
The Office (US)
|
1448
|
2
|
Seinfeld
|
867
|
3
|
Sex and the City
|
806
|
4
|
Friends
|
773
|
5
|
Ballers
|
651
|
6
|
Billions
|
614
|
7
|
Superstore
|
594
|
8
|
Cobra Kai
|
412
|
9
|
Silicon Valley
|
401
|
10
|
Stranger Things
|
330
You must be logged in to post a comment Login