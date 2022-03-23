Research: TV shows featuring most product placement

March 23, 2022
Brands use product placement in movies and TV shows as a way to capture their target market and promote their products in a more subliminal way, but which TV shows have been used the most for product placement?

Research carried out by Sortlist has revealed the TV shows which have featured the most instances of product placement, as well as the brands favouring this marketing technique the most and which sectors are the most seen.


Top 10 TV shows featuring the most product placement

Rank

TV Show

Product Placements

1

The Office (US)

1448

2

Seinfeld

867

3

Sex and the City

806

4

Friends

773

5

Ballers

651

6

Billions

614

7

Superstore

594

8

Cobra Kai

412

9

Silicon Valley

401

10

Stranger Things

330
The research also revealed :
  • Over 3,000 instances of product placement powered by the sportswear brand Nike, have been featured in movies and TV shows. MacBook has the second highest number of instances with 2,145, followed by iPhone with 1,626.
  • When looking at product categories, it’s clothing and outfits which is used the most for product placement – over 5,00 instances. Second and third place were taken by non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, with almost 10,000 instances of product placement combined.
  • On average, consumers are being sold 12.61 products in every movie without even knowing, which goes to show why so many brands invest in product placement.

