Netflix opening CEE hub

Netflix has revealed plans for a new Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) hub in Warsaw, Poland – and has laid out its production plans for the region.
Larry Tanz, Vice President Series, EMEA at Netflix, said in a blog post: “It’s been seven years since we started the Netflix journey in Central and Eastern Europe – a region with deep creative traditions and brilliant creative talent. In 2016 we localized our service in Poland. Soon after that Netflix became available in Romanian, Czech, Hungarian, Croatian and Ukrainian.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login