Wurl FAST channels on LG Channels

Wurl, a specialist in powering streaming TV, has entered into a partnership with LG Electronics that will see Wurl powered FAST Channels on LG Channels worldwide.

Wurl will be distributing the FAST channels globally while also providing monetisation services and maximising revenue to the company.

Per the deal, Wurl will be available on all LG smart TVs from 2018 forward, including third-party smart TVs that are powered by webOS. The global roll-out has already begun with Wurl-powered FAST channels launching in the UK, the US, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium and Luxembourg. The expansion into further territories, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, Ireland, Finland, Austria and Switzerland, will continue throughout 2022.

LG Channels is LG’s exclusive free streaming service, offering a selection of live and on-demand programming, with more than 350 channels and growing.

“LG TV customers expect the best when it comes to home entertainment. With this partnership, we are excited to enhance their offerings by vastly expanding the content available to the global audience,” said Ingrid Mariotti, Director of Business Development, Streamers at Wurl.