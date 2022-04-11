SES: “Significant growth for IP Switch”

SES has announced the increasing market momentum for its SES IP Switch solution driven by global consumer demand for viewing live sports and events, including football, American football, tennis, golf and judo.

In Q4 2021, SES IP Switch saw an increase of 61 per cent in sports events served and an increase of 96 per cent in hours of content delivered compared to the same time the previous year as broadcasters, content owners, sports organisations, and media companies leverage SES IP Switch solution running on SES’s terrestrial and satellite delivery network to deliver content.

Since SES IP Switch launched in October 2020, SES has served an average of 420 events per month, delivering a total of 19,640 hours of content to customers by end of 2021.

SES IP Switch is a hybrid cloud-based and on-prem service platform for the routing and delivery of low-latency, secure video streams for broadcast contribution, production, and distribution to takers.

One customer is S&T Sports Group, a Miami-based sports marketing agency which specialises in acquiring properties from rights-holders and sublicensing premium sports content to broadcasters around the world. S&T Sport Group partnered with SES and is using SES IP Switch for the aggregation and distribution of Women’s Serie A League football matches to several markets worldwide.

“With Women’s Serie A turning into a fully professional league next season, women’s football continues to grow in prominence in the global sports landscape. As the teams chase the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa trophies, we are proud to showcase the talents of these amazing athletes and bring compelling, live sports action to broadcasters and fans around the world through our partnership with SES. Our goal is to help establish the Women’s Serie A on the global stage and SES is the best in the business in terms of its sports broadcasting experience and innovative technology like SES IP Switch to help us achieve that goal,” said Stefano Turconi, Managing Director of S&T Sports Group.

“Reaching more than 366 million TV households and a billion people worldwide while broadcasting more than 700 hours of premium sports and live events every day, SES is an industry leader in connecting global audiences to diverse sporting events,” added Susanna Mandel-Mantello, Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Sports & Events at SES. “The significant increase in customers, work orders and hours delivered for SES IP Switch underscores how it dramatically simplifies live broadcasts and sporting events, leveraging innovations in the public Internet and cloud technology to provide customers with the reliability, ease-of-use and scalability that is critical for delivering broadcast-quality content anywhere in the world.”