Newsflare names Bentley Head of Filmer Propositions

Bentley joins Newsflare from With Nothing Underneath, where she held the position of Head of Growth. She is the latest in a series of senior appointments made by Newsflare following its Series B accelerator funding in January 2022.





Jon Cornwell, CEO at Newsflare, commented: “Creators hold more power than ever, so quite rightly have higher expectations for companies seeking to attract and sustain their creativity. Our passion for creator video is at the very heart of our business. We’re constantly looking for opportunities to boost the performance of our platform for the benefit of our filmers, connecting them with a bustling marketplace of storytellers across TV production, online and social publishing and brands, and creating new propositions to ensure they get more exposure than ever. Sarah’s appointment is central to our commitment to invest in our members and the creator economy at large”

Newsflare, the licensing platform and marketplace for user-generated video (UGV), has announced the appointment of Sarah Bentley as its Head of Filmer Propositions. Newsflare says this newly created role reflects its commitment to scaling its member base, and ensures it remains the number one destination for filmers capturing and sharing moment.





Bentley added: “I’m beyond excited to join Newsflare. It has an incredible vibe and a truly talented team of people. It offers me a fantastic opportunity to further my career with a true innovator in what is one of the most exciting and fast growth market sectors in the world. There are so many opportunities for growth and attracting more filmers, as well as many different directions we can take to build the Newsflare filmer community. I cannot wait to get started.”