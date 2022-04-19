Orange Belgium selects MediaKind

MediaKind has been selected by Orange Belgium to provide enriched consumer experiences to its subscribers across a range of devices. MediaKind’s Video Storage and Processing Platform (VSPP) and Encoding Live solutions have been deployed to enable a series of new targeted services that are set to launch on Orange Belgium’s smart devices.

The smart devices are powered by Android IOS or Web, benefitting Orange subscribers by bringing entertainment together in one place with live TV and streaming apps, Google Assistant voice search, and Chromecast built-in. MediaKind Encoding Live links the consumer and TV feeds by encoding and enriching live content at the headend to make it accessible on the subscriber’s screen of choice.

The MediaKind deployment also provides new cloud DVR recording capabilities that enable Orange Belgium subscribers to record live content. The DVR recording is powered by MediaKind’s Video Storage and Processing Platform (VSPP), a unified solution for live, cloud, on-demand time/place-shifted services.

Thomas Parvais, Director Fixed Access Broadband & TV services Orange Belgium, said: “Viewers in Belgium are embracing streaming services in huge numbers. By leveraging MediaKind’s expertise in live video, we can evolve from channel aggregation to service aggregation, meaning we can deliver more personalized experiences through the Orange TV apps. Our subscribers now have access to a user-first experience that offers more services and greater control over how they consume live content on multiple devices. They can now watch what they want, where they want, on whichever device, or record and catch up later.”

Damien Montessuit, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, MediaKind, added: “In today’s age, accessing content easily and quickly is critical for business success. We are delighted to deploy our world-class advanced video services solutions and power Orange Belgium’s next-generation TV and entertainment offering. MediaKind prides itself on helping media companies in their mission to provide consumers with first-class user experiences. Our live encoding and streaming technology will help transform the viewing experience for Orange Belgium subscribers, ensuring seamless media content availability across any device.”