Netflix: 200k subs down; mulls ad-support plan

Netflix reported a net loss of 200,000 subscribers during its January-March Q1/2022 trading period (compared with Q4/2021) and admitted that there might be worse to come during this current quarter. The loss is the first in more than 10 years of subscriber growth and prompted a 25.73 per cent crash in the company’s share price. Netflix had expected growth of 2.5 million new subscribers.

The company admitted that it is now harder to maintain growth and with tougher competition from rival streaming services. Also not helping was the 700,000 switched off in Russia as a result of the Ukraine conflict. Netflix told analysts in a post-results call that it could lose 2 million subscribers this quarter.

Netflix stated: “Covid clouded the picture by significantly increasing our growth in 2020, leading us to believe that most of our slowing growth in 2021 was due to the Covid pull forward.” Netflix ended the quarter with about 221.6 million subscribers, still a massive number and the largest streaming audience on the planet.

In terms of hard cash, its revenue climbed 10 per cent from last year to nearly $7.9 billion (€7.3bn).

Reed Hastings, co-CEO, told analysts that it was targeting the 100 million non-subscribing viewers who were watching thanks to password sharing, commenting: “They love the service. We just got to get paid at some degree for them.”

Hastings said that Netflix was also looking closely at launching an ad-supported service.

“We’re trying to figure out [the plan] over the next year or two. But think of us as quite open to offering even lower prices with advertising as a consumer choice. Hulu, Disney is doing it. HBO did it. So, if you still want the ad-free option, you’ll be able to have that as a consumer. And if you would rather pay a lower price and you’re ad-tolerant, that’s also – we’re going to cater to you also,” explained Hastings.

Spencer Neumann (CFO) said the Ukraine conflict was affecting subscribers elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Netflix team also addressed gaming, and live sport. Ted Sarandos (co-CEO) said: “I’m really happy with what the team has built, a big capacity to be able to provide our members with interactive and gaming experiences and building on its success with documentaries such as Formula 1:Drive to Survive. “We’ve grown [F1] tremendously. We’re taking that bet in the world of tennis and golf and others coming up. And we also have an incredible sports documentary business that keeps growing. So, I’m not saying we never would do sports, but we would have to see a path to growing a big revenue stream and a big profit stream with it.”

The market will be anxious when trading opens on April 20th. Netflix has lost more than half its value thus far this year, and wiping out a massive $150 billion in shareholder value in less than four months. The current position marks the fourth time in the last five quarters that the net gain (or loss) was lower than the corresponding quarter-year, and probably not helped by the new launches from Disney, Apple and Peacock.

Commenting on the results, Patrick Morrell, Director of Strategic Publishing and TV Development at The Trade Desk, said: “Netflix’s quarterly results are increasingly focused on subscriber numbers. After the boom in new joiners during the pandemic lockdowns, the numbers have fizzled. These results have been particularly impacted by the interruption of its business in Russia and booming inflation across the globe, which is leading many consumers to reassess their monthly outgoings as streaming subscriptions are considered a luxury ‘extra’. Netflix continues to create and buy a variety of popular content – but the cost of doing so is high and growing, with Netflix feeling the same inflationary squeeze as its subscribers. The company has been clear that increased production costs will be reflected in increased subscription prices. The Trade Desk’s research last year found that £20 was the limit the majority of UK consumers are willing to spend on subscription services – and with Netflix’s standard package costing over half that, many will be questioning if they should continue subscribing.”

Morrell concluded: “As household budgets tighten, ad-funded TV is an increasingly popular choice and one that makes good sense for streamers to offer. Discovery is leading the way with its recently announced ‘Ad-lite’ product, while Disney has announced plans to offer an ad-supported plan later this year in addition to its standard paid-for service. We expect to see a proliferation of these types of hybrid offerings across the streaming sector in the next 12 months – the question is, will Netflix leave the strategies of its competitors unanswered?”

Dominic Sunnebo, Global Insight Director, Kantar, Worldpanel Division, commented: “Yesterday was undoubtedly tough for Netflix, reporting its first ever loss of subscribers, and providing forward guidance that it expects to lose an additional 2 million subscribers in Q2. Netflix decision to pull put of the Russian market as a result of the war in Ukraine cost it 700k subscribers, and will be tolerable to investors as unavoidable, but even without the Russian subscriber loss, Netflix missed its own subscriber growth guidance by a significant margin. The reasons behind this have been building for some time; namely intense competition and inflation putting downward pressure on households disposable income. With shares inevitably plunging, Netflix sought to reassure investors by suggesting it will focus on cracking down on password sharing and seek to generate revenue from this, whilst also for the first time opening the door to an ad supported model. Netflix has been trialling a scheme for monetising password sharing in South America, and suggested that up to 100m HHs gain access to Netflix via this method.”

“It’s a big number, designed to buoy worried investors, but converting even a small fraction of these to full paying customers is not an easy task, particularly so when consumers are looking for ways to save money, not spend more. If the schemes to counter password sharing move too fast and too aggressively, it also risks alienating a potential future audience -many who password share beyond the household are not actually aware they’re breaking the terms of their subscription. The comment about investigation into an ad supported model are the most important -Netflix said it has shied away from this to date, citing the ease of a fully ad free model as its preferred choice. However, Netflix already offered multiple tiers to its service, across number of screens and definitions and in most parts of the world consumers are very familiar with ad supported models. If Netflix does go down this route it’s game changing, not just for Netflix and its ability to generate a very significant new revenue stream, but also for the world of advertising. Netflix has reach close to that of traditional TV in a number of major markets around the world -it’s power to enact large scale change here should not be underestimated.”

“Netflix reaction to their first subscriber loss is very reactive -this day has been coming for some time and strategies needed to be put in place earlier to avoid rushed implementation. The Netflix business does however remain sound, with a mostly highly loyal and engaged customer base, but as this subscriber base is staring to hurt from economic pressures, Netflix needs to offer alterative models to support the changing realities,” he concluded.

