Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organisations, has partnered with Plint, Digit, Limecraft, and NexSpec for the Whip Media Exchange, the company’s global licensing and research platform for film and TV content.

Plint, Digit, Limecraft, and NexSpec are the newest companies to join Whip Media’s global distribution services program which includes existing partners Bitmax, Giant Interactive and OD Media. Through the program, Whip Media offers content buyers and sellers access to a network of innovative partners to support frictionless content distribution and accelerate deal making to meet consumers’ growing appetite for global TV and film content.

Plint, a leading provider of dubbing, subtitling and cloud-based localisation workflow management tools to the TV and movie industry, will provide smart localisation services to Exchange clients as they license their content globally.

Digit, a progressive media supply chain business offering transcoding, monetisation and delivery across VoD, OTT & Broadcast will provide global content distribution services.

NexSpec, offering SaaS solutions for leading media and entertainment companies, will help Whip Media Exchange customers to redefine inventory management and automate the media distribution supply chain.

Limecraft is the world’s leading online collaborative workspace for video production. Exchange clients take advantage of the latest in AI and machine learning to automate the grunt work and to speed up production and distribution processes, including subtitling and localisation.

“As the amount of streaming content available has exploded and spread to more global markets, we’ve developed an ecosystem of leading partners that help facilitate the entire content licensing process as content distribution models rapidly evolve,” said Alisa Joseph, SVP of Business Development and Strategy for Whip Media. “We’re thrilled to add Plint, Digit Limecraft and NexSpec to this growing roster of partners and provide our Exchange clients the ability to more efficiently distribute their content and grow their audiences worldwide in an integrated and frictionless manner.”

The Whip Media Exchange is the only global platform that predicts demand across hundreds of thousands of film and TV titles while seamlessly enabling buyers and sellers to distribute and acquire content rights.

Whip Media’s global distribution services programme enables a frictionless distribution ecosystem to support the unprecedented pace of streaming content consumption. Partnership programme members can quickly offer their solutions to the leading media companies and benefit from a far more efficient and accurate fulfillment process.

Whip Media will be at the 2022 NAB Show next week in Las Vegas at booth W9403 to showcase the Whip Media Exchange.