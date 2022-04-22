Netflix adds Category Hub

Netflix is rolling out a new Category Hub in its TV menu so members around the globe can more easily find their favourite genres and discover new categories of content, rather than just browse through titles.

Starting immediately, users can find the new hub in the left-hand menu on both adult and kids’ profiles. There, they’ll see their personalised Top 3 categories based on what they regularly watch. This new immersive experience will also include curated collections to celebrate local holidays like Earth Day or International Women’s Day, as well as globally popular categories like anime, drama, and children & family.

In a blog post, Mansi Desai, Senior Software Engineer at Netflix, said: “Think of this Category Hub as a more lively version of our old Categories row that’s tailored to your tastes and makes finding what to watch that much more simple (and fun!). At Netflix, we’re always looking to improve the member experience. We hope this new feature will make it easier to find your most beloved categories and explore new genres when you’re craving some adventure (or fantasy or musicals or…).”