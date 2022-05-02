Netflix axes Meghan Markle animation

Netflix has axed animated production Pearl, a story created by Meghan Markle about a young girl inspired by women of historical significance.

Markle was also due to serve as executive producer on the series alongside David Furnish, filmmaker and husband of Elton John.

The Archewell Productions show was one of two projects announced as part of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal revealed in September 2020.

Netflix’s decision to drop the series is part of recent strategic decisions the streamer has made around animated series – with several projects reportedly canned.

The move comes on the back of Netflix losing 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, which wiped $50 billion off of the company’s value.

Netflix did, however, confirm that it will continue to work on other projects with Archewell Productions, including previously announced docu-series called Heart of Invictus.