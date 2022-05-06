Canal+ eyes Starz stake

Canal+, the Vivendi-owned pay-TV business, is reportedly plotting a bid for a minority stake in Starz – the US premium channel known for popular shows including American Gods, Black Sails and Outlander – as it seeks to bolster its content library.

The French group, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bolloré, has made moved to expand its pay-TV and streaming businesses after selling most of its stake in Universal Music Group, leaving Canal Plus as its key source of profit.

Lionsgate, the Hollywood studio that owns Starz, indicated last year that it was looking to sell or spin off the business. Earlier this week, streaming specialist Roku was reported to be interested in acquiring a 20 per cent stake.

The sale process is ongoing, according to the FT, with initial bids due before the summer.

Starz had around 20 million streaming subscribers at the end of 2021.