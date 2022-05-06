Canela Media launching Canela Kids

During a virtual IAB NewFront Presentation, Canela Media’s founder and CEO Isabel Rafferty announced that the company will be adding to its portfolio of ad-supported brands with Canela Kids, a new Spanish-language AVoD destination for kids ages 2-12.

The Canela Kids app, launching August 16th, will be available on all devices and feature educational, safe content for children, allowing Latino parents to share and celebrate Hispanic culture during key stages of development.

Maggie Salas-Amaro, Director, Canela Kids, said: “Canela Kids will be a meaningful destination for kids, parents and caregivers — a place where they can discover entertaining content with characters both familiar and beloved. We are excited to bring this new offering to life and provide a truly unique experience for families that will entertain, educate and engage.”

Canela Kids will offer over 1,500 hours of content at launch including Cocomelon, Blippi Wonders, T-Rex Ranch, Lellobee Farm and more, as well as timeless classics, such as Barney, Angelina Ballerina, Raggs, Space Racers, Garfield and the list keeps growing. In addition, an original series produced by Upstairs Miami in partnership with Latin World Entertainment, founded by Luis Balaguer and Sofía Vergara, is in development and slated to premiere during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The platform will feature content from around the world including timely and relevant storylines about family, friends, adventure, storytelling, games, mystery and humour as well as original content such as a Kids Music Challenge where kids will take center stage and be the stars.