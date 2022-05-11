Biites launches in Netherlands

Global video platform Biites has launched in the Netherlands. Specialising in long-form branded content, the Copenhagen-based company backed by First Party Capital, delivers an interruption-free, viewable marketing platform to advertisers for global and localised branded video content. Carlijn Postma, author and founder of content marketing agency The Post, represents the company in the Benelux.

The startup has already experienced swift growth, with recent expansion to the UK and the USs. Biites says it meets the needs of brands by connecting target audiences with quality films.

“At Biites, we’re seeing a huge appetite from consumers who want to watch quality, ad-free long-form videos. And that offers a huge opportunity for brands,” said Postma, who argues that longer content also has a future. “Audiences have limited interest in branded video if its not relevant to them. Consumers spend hours on streaming services every month, which means they really do have time for good stories.”

DFDS, Rental Cars, Macallan, Carlsberg, Jaguar and Velux, among others, use Biites to distribute quality long-form video content. For the Dutch launch, Justdiggit, The Post, FBTO, DELA, LvB with HCSS and CameraNu.nl have joined this list.

Postma continued: “Biites is not targeted by competing brands and the viewing experience is not disturbed by advertisements. The content is carefully curated to give uninterrupted viewing of quality films. Moreover, it is specifically built for long form videos, creating a different viewing experience.”

“The future for brands is all about connecting better with their audience. Our advanced technology and ad-free strategy provide an optimised user experience, in an environment unmatched by any competitor,” commented Helle Jabiri Falck, CCO/COO and co-founder at Biites.

“Videos on Biites have a guaranteed, minimum average play time, which is much higher than current industry benchmarks. As a premium platform for brand storytelling, we deliver industry-leading video engagement KPIs that are 5x higher than YouTube and 55x higher than Facebook,” added Nina Nørgaard Jacobsen, CEO and co-founder of Biites.