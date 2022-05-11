Overall, the UK’s main commercial broadcaster ITV was satisfied with its Q1 results, which were in line with expectations.

Q1 revenues grew 23 per cent year-on-year to £458 million (€536m), with total advertising revenues rising 16 per cent to £468 million, as expected, and digital revenues increasing 24 per cent to £82 million.

Within the mix, ITV Studios outperformed expectations – partially explained by delayed Q4 programming deliveries. In terms of guidance Q2’s ad-revenues are guided to fall -6 per cent vs expectations of -8 per cent.

ITV CEO, Carolyn McCall, commented: “ITV has achieved strong Q1 revenues driven by a robust operational and financial performance […] All of this provides a solid foundation for ITVX – our free, ad-funded streaming service – which is on track for launch in Q4 and we remain confident that we will deliver at least £750 million of digital revenue by 2026.”