Globoplay, STARZPLAY partnership

Brazilian streaming platform Globoplay is partnering with STARZPLAY, the premium international streaming platform of the American TV network Starz, to offer an exclusive combo for the Brazilian public.

Globoplay subscribers and non-subscribers can now purchase a STARZPLAY subscription that combines both services for BRL 35.80/month (€6.73/m). The agreement provides that all STARZPLAY content will be available within Globoplay.

Anyone who is already a Globoplay subscriber can upgrade and anyone who is not a Globoplay subscriber can subscribe to the combo. Subscribers to combos with Globoplay, Globoplay + live channels or who have contracted these products through a different web channel will be able to add STARZPLAY. Anyone who is a Globoplay customer can also access upcoming promotions and special offers.

“STARZ is known for producing premium drama for international audiences on STARZPLAY,” commented Erick Bretas, Director of Digital Products and Paid Channels of the Globe. “Its content delights global audiences and makes a profound cultural impact. It is an honour for us to offer Globoplay subscribers yet another possibility to combine high quality products with the convenience of being able to watch everything from the same place, without having to change apps”,

“We are excited to forge this partnership with Globoplay, a leader in streaming, that will help strengthen STARZPLAY’s presence in Brazil and give subscribers even more access to our extensive offering of curated content,” added Superna Kalle, President of STARZ International Networks. “Globoplay shares our commitment to providing subscribers with exceptional content combined with a premium user experience and together we hope to strengthen our relationship with Brazilian viewers.”