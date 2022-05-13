Mediaset Spain: Profit down 35%

Mediaset Spain made a profit of €23.6 million in the first quarter, down 35 per cent than the same period last year.

Total revenues, though, amounted to €188 million, up 2.2 per cent, some way short of the €226 million in revenues before the pandemic (first quarter of 2019).

EBITDA reached €34.3 million, down 33.1 per cent. Ad revenues grew slightly, reaching €167.2 million versus €163.8 the same period last year. As a whole, TV ad revenues in Spain amounted to €719 million in the first quarter, up 5.5 per cent.

Mediaset Spain’s results come at a time when Berlusconi plans to acquire 85 per cent stake.