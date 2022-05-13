UEFA Champions League final free on BT Sport

BT Sport is making the finals of the 2022 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League available for everyone in the UK to watch for free whether on TV, online or on mobile.

All three finals will be available for free on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport YouTube channel, and via the BT Sport App for small and large-screen devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire. The finals will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and Stream platforms on channel 532.

BT Sport’s live coverage of Rangers’ historic UEFA Europa League Final against Eintracht Frankfurt will be live from Seville from 6.30pm on May 18th.

The inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League Final, featuring AS Roma v Feyenoord, will begin at 7.30pm on May 25th live from Tirana, Albania.

Then on May 27th, BT Sport’s focus will turn to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid with a live preview show from Paris beginning at 6pm. BT Sport’s build-up to the UEFA Champions League final on May 28th will start at 5pm with the final episode in the Champions League Immortals, where the definitive UCL Immortals team will be decided in a studio discussion with Seema Jaswal, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Michael Owen. Live coverage from the Stade de France will begin at 6pm before kick-off at 8pm.

Jamie Hindhaugh, Head of BT Sport, commented: “It has been another hugely entertaining season of football across all three UEFA club competitions, highlighted by British clubs making two of the finals once again. We’re delighted to round these European campaigns off by making the live action from all three finals available for anyone to watch for free on the BT Sport website, app or YouTube channel.”