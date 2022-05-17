IBC2022 is now open for registration as the show prepares to return to an in-person environment. The show is back as a physical event at the RAI Amsterdam from September 9th to 12th after a two-year absence, and vows to showcase innovation, best practice and diversity within the sector.

Michael Crimp, Chief Executive of IBC said: “IBC 2022 will be an exciting live event that gives every attendee the chance to gain valuable insights, share expertise and unlock new opportunities. We’ve already seen how the return of live events is reinvigorating the industry and, at IBC2022, we will enable everyone on our show floor to get back to business in the face-to-face way they love.”

IBC, owned by industry organisations IABM, IEEE, IET, Royal Television Society, SCTE and SMPTE, has already booked 850 exhibitors across its 12 halls. The event will feature a dedicated Content Everywhere area in a new purpose-built and expanded Hall 5, where the latest industry innovators will showcase emerging technologies for multiplatform delivery, OTT streaming, and content monetisation – including a full schedule of presentations and panel sessions at the CE Theatre.

IBC2022 will also have the new Showcase Theatre in Hall 12, where premier technology providers and thought leaders will present projects featured in the 2022 Accelerator Media Innovation Programme, as well as free masterclasses, panel discussions and demos. There is also a two-day paid-for IBC Conference running during the show, packed with keynotes, panels and technical paper sessions.

Other key features at this year’s IBC Show include: