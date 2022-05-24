OneWeb, Gogo IFC partnership

OneWeb, the global space-based communications company, has agreed a long-term distribution partnership agreement with Gogo Business Aviation, whereby the inflight connectivity solutions provider will market and sell OneWeb’s high-speed, low latency inflight broadband services to business aviation users globally.

The agreement, OneWeb’s first announced Distribution Partner for the business aviation market, was signed at the EBACE business aviation convention & exhibition between Ben Griffin Vice President Mobility at OneWeb and, Jim MacDougall Vice President, Product Management for Gogo. The partnership underlines the commitment OneWeb is making to bring high-speed, global connectivity to the entire aviation eco-system which includes business aviation users.

“We’re committed to developing and deploying a high-speed, consistent and global low-latency connectivity solution for the business aviation industry, that has been developed by the business aviation community. Leveraging the experience and expertise of world class partners such as Gogo is consistent with this approach.” said Griffin.

Through the milestone agreement, Gogo will help unleash the power of OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation, claimed to deliver a true ‘office in the sky’ broadband experience to business aviation operators and passengers.

OneWeb selected Gogo because of its reputation, maturity in the market and deep business aviation heritage. Gogo Business Aviation has more than 4,500 narrowband satcom systems installed and flying worldwide, and is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer.

“For more than 30 years, Gogo Business Aviation has been a driving force behind the technological innovations that have connected the skies,” MacDougall commented. “This agreement with OneWeb enables Gogo to continue to disrupt and innovate to bring our customers superior connectivity solutions while expanding our service to a global audience.”

With performance comparable with terrestrial broadband services, and game-changing latency of less than 100ms, OneWeb plans to open up a wealth of IFC applications beyond onboard Internet delivering an in-flight connectivity experience which like business – is always open.

Aiming to launch aviation services for business aviation in 2024, OneWeb will further enrich global connectivity, capable of delivering high-quality consistent user experiences, including Polar Region coverage, at a time when cabin connectivity is a top ranked priority for private jet buyers and commercial operators.

Passengers will be able to participate fully in necessary business operations such as multiple simultaneous uninterrupted live video conferences and the ability to access cloud solutions such as Office365. It also allows access to premium entertainment including Live TV, content-streaming applications such as Netflix and Amazon Video, as well as keeping in touch with family using FaceTime, WhatsApp, and other similar services.