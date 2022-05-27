Berlusconi Mediaset takeover OK’d
May 27, 2022
From David Del Valle in Madrid
Media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi’s MediaforEurope (MFE) has received authorisation from Stock Market regulator CNMV (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) to control 100 per cent of Mediaset Spain .
Already owner of a 55.69 per cent share, MFE is now taking 33.31 per cent at €258 million, plus a share exchange totalling a 100 per cent stake.
The company now has 30 days to complete the transaction .
Meanwhile, public broadcaster RTVE has acquired TV rights to the European Football Championships in Germany in 2024. With the move, the public TV company adds a new football tournament to its programming, along with the Football World Cup in Qatar this year, in an attempt to improve its audience ratings.