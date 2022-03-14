Berlusconi may consolidate Mediaset Spain

Italian media tycoon and former Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, is reportedly considering launching a takeover bid for the 44 per cent stake in Mediaset Spain he doesn’t already control through MFE-MediaForEurope.
The CNMV (stock market) has suspended Mediaset Spain shares in view of the potential bid, valued at around €700 million according to Bloomberg.
Berlusconi plans to integrate the Spanish subsidiary into the European holding MFE-MediaForEurope to tackletough competition from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and HBO. It has already bid to up its stake in Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1
