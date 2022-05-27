Channel 4 resurrects The Big Breakfast

Channel 4 has announced seminal morning entertainment show The Big Breakfast will be returning to its schedule. Over four weeks on Saturday mornings in August the show will make its comeback, produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios.

BAFTA award-winning comedian Mo Gilligan and broadcaster AJ Odudu will serve as hosts and be joinedy by a number of guests to dissect the hot topics of the day in each episode.

Odudu commented: “There really is nothing like The Big Breakfast on our screens. I loved hosting it last year [for the Black to Front Project one-off special in September] and I am looking forward to being back at the house to kick off summer weekends on this now award-winning show.”

Gilligan added: “I love being part of this incredible history making show. The whole team are so spectacular, and I have so much fun working with AJ – she’s one of the best in the business. And now a live summer series? Let’s go!”

Lee McNicholas, Creative Director, Lifted Entertainment, said: “Bringing The Big Breakfast back with a bang last year was a real joy for all the team working on the show and RTS recognising the programme as best Entertainment show and Mo and AJ as Best Presenters was the icing on the cake. We’re so excited to get the team together and bring the show back.”

The Big Breakfast has been commissioned for Channel 4 by Senior Commissioning Editor, Vivienne Molokwu with Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment and Events, Phil Harris. The Big Breakfast is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios. Executive producers for Lifted Entertainment are Luke McFarlane and Rina Dayalji.

The morning show made household names of Chris Evans and Gaby Roslin in the 90s, and was later hosted by the likes of Johnny Vaughan, Liza Tarbuck, Denise Van Outen, Zoe Ball, Kelly Brook, Mark Little and others during its initial 1992 – 2002 run.