Minions mark Moments Worth Paying For

Supervillain Gru and his yellow sidekicks are back, as brand-new content from Illumination and Universal Pictures’ Minions: The Rise of Gru is released, just in time for the summer, when the mischievous Minions return to cinemas once again.

The exclusive new content is being shared as part of pro-copyright consumer education body the Industry Trust for IP Awareness’s ‘Moments Worth Paying For’ campaign, which reminds audiences of the magic of watching films first on the big screen.

The sneak peek was created featuring exclusive, never-before-seen moments from the film, jam-packed with Minion mayhem and everyone’s favourite supervillain, Gru.

Rob Huber, Managing Director, Universal Pictures International UK + Eire Limited, said: “We are proud to partner with the Industry Trust again in 2022 on this newest evolution of their Moments Worth Paying For Campaign. Gru and the Minions are loved by audiences young and old, so this is a perfect title to connect with those who understand the value of choosing a legal route to watch their favourite characters on the big screen.”

Liz Bales, Chief Executive, The Industry Trust for IP Awareness, said: “Minions: The Rise of Gru is the perfect title for our next Moments Worth Paying For collaboration, which celebrates the unique magic of the movie-going experience as the best place to watch films first. We’re delighted to partner with Universal Pictures UK + Eire once again on the next instalment of such an iconic and successful family franchise.”

As wih the others in the Moments Worth Paying For series, this piece directs audiences to, FindAnyFilm.com, which gives users the many ways to book, buy and watch all their favourite films & TV shows.

Minions: The Rise of Gru opens in cinemas July 1st.