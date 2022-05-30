Netflix completes Russia exit

Russian subscribers no longer have access to streaming service Netflix as it became the latest Western company to halt business in the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Netflix site and apps were no longer available as of May 27th and a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that subscribers no longer had access.

“This is the fulfilment of the withdrawal from the Russian market [announced in March]”, a Netflix spokesperson told AFP, adding that the company had waited until the end of the current billing cycle before cutting off the service.

Netflix is believed to have had around 1 million subscribers in Russia, who each paid 599-799 roubles a month (€7-€11) for the service.