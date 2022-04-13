Russia: Netflix subs sue service

Russian Netflix subscribers are to seeking to sue the streaming platform for loss of service; the network has been suspended as a consequence of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Netflix, which only has about one million subscribers in the country, suspended its service in early-March and halted the development and acquisition of all Russian-made or commissioned TV shows and films. Now, a law firm has launched a class action legal action on behalf of Russian users who believe the decision to block access is a violation of their rights.

The subscribers, who pay 599-799 roubles a month (€7-€11) are demanding 60 million roubles (€675,000) in collective compensation.

“Today, a law firm representing the interests of Netflix users filed a class action lawsuit against the American Netflix service with the Khamovnichesky district court of Moscow,” the law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners said, according to a report by the news agency RIA.