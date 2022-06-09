Report: 2TB usage growth surging

Rising adoption of higher-speed broadband packages is accelerating the number of ‘super power user’ subscribers who consume more than two terabytes (2TB) of bandwidth per month, according to the Q1 2022 OpenVault Broadband Insights (OVBI) report.

With the number of subscribers provisioned at speeds of 500Mbps or more per month approaching 20 per cent – and with more than 13 per cent of subscribers on gigabit speed plans – the super power user category experienced year-over-year growth of 31 per cent in Q1 2022, more than 72 per cent faster than the 18 per cent growth for ‘power users’ of 1TB or more during the same period. Data in the report was aggregated from OpenVault’s broadband management and analytics tools.

In Q1 2022, annual percentage growth of super power users among operators employing usage-based billing (UBB) was 44 per cent, double the 22 per cent in flat-rate billing systems. OpenVault cites subscriber migration to higher cost unlimited usage plans in UBB systems as a key driver of this trend: In Q1 2022, UBB networks had 27 per cent more gigabit speed tier subscribers than FRB networks; and in one operator example, unlimited usage gigabit subscribers on average consumed 2.3x the data of usage quota subscribers and close to 3x the upstream data.

“Having more gigabit subscribers on a network means more revenue, but it also means more data usage,” the report notes. “But while UBB operators are seeing faster growth for power users and greater gigabit speed tier adoption, UBB networks are still better positioned to manage overall network traffic, with less bandwidth consumption across all subscribers on average, when compared to FRB networks.”

Other findings in the Q1 2022 report include: