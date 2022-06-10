Broadpeak has declared its initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext Growth Paris was a “major success”.

The streaming tech specialist hit its total gross transaction of €20 million. The offer oversubscribed 1.5 times with total demand of €28.3 million, including €25.1 million requested by institutional investors and €3.2 million requested by individual investors.

The company will now start trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market on June 13th.

“We are extremely proud of the great success of the IPO and I would like to thank our team, our customers and partners that have contributed in making Broadpeak the leader it is today! We are now going to be able to strengthen the development of highly performant technologies, accelerate the growth of our SaaS platform and increase our market reach,” said Jacques Le Mancq, Broadpeak CEO.