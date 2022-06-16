Turkey wants 10-satellite fleet by 2023

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking on the inauguration of the country’s Türksat 5B, said the nation wants 10 satellites in space by the end of 2023.

“This satellite marks another turning point in our space adventure. With the national space program, it is our duty of honour to defend our country’s rights in space just like on land, at sea and in air,” Erdogan told delegates at the ceremony.

The Türksat 5B satellite, launched in 2021, will serve for approximately 30 years and ensure the protection of the country’s frequency and region rights, Erdogan advised, adding that it is critically important for securing military communications.

“Having launched Türksat 5A and Türksat 5B last year, we have become one of the few countries capable of sending two satellites to space in the same year,” he declared. Turkey already launched Türksat 3A in 2008, Türksat 4A in 2014, and Türksat 4B in 2015.

The Turkish president also revealed that Turkey would launch the IMECE, the country’s domestically-produced surveillance satellite, and the Türksat 6A in 2023.