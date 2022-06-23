GOL scores extended FTA La Liga deal

Spanish DTT sports channel GOL will continue to be the go-to channel for free-to-air La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank matches and all the game highlights for the next three seasons.

According to owner Mediapro, in the last few years, the La Liga Santander matches have clocked up more than a million viewers and 500,000 viewers for the match highlights shows.

The football-and-sport-in general strategy has helped to put GOL firmly at the top of the DTT themed sports channels rankings for the last five years and closed out the 2021-22 season with a 1.3 per cent share.